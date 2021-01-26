Sandra Mae Reynolds, Deer Lodge

Sandra Mae Reynolds, age 52 of Deer Lodge, Tennessee passed away at home, Sunday, January 24, 2021.

She attended Victory Baptist Church in Stephens. She had traveled around for many years while her husband worked as an iron worker. She enjoyed the outdoors and arts and crafts. A favorite hobby was making and hand painting quilts with her family.

She is preceded in death by her father, Mical Bowling;

husband, David Reynolds and sister, Misty Pride.

Sandra is survived by her mother, Barbara Childs; sons, Mical and James (Felicity) Pointer; brothers, Mical Bowling (Angelica) and Danny Pride; nieces and nephews, Aaron, Micala, Anjelina and Milina;

Boyfriend, Troy Luttrell and her beloved Chihuahua, Roxie.

And a host of other family members and dear friends.

Cremation was chosen with no services to be held at this time.

