Shirley Marie Bowling, Rockwood

Ms. Shirley Marie Bowling, age 65, of Rockwood, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. Shirley was born June 19, 1955 in Rockwood, TN. She spent her early childhood years as a resident of Rockwood and graduated from Rockwood High School. Shirley was a member of New Vison Baptist Church in Murfreesboro, TN. Before retiring she worked for HCA in Nashville, TN.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Arettia Shadden Bowling; Sisters, Alice Pope, Joyce Foreman and Ella Bowling.

Survivors include:

Son: Ian “Dujee” Bowling

Grandsons: Tyler (Desiree) Bowling and Ayden Bowling

Granddaughter: Jordan (Taylor) Rowland

Great-grandchildren: Brantley and Oakley Rowland, Easton and Maddox Bowling

Sisters: Barbara Stricklan, Betty (Bill) Chopra, Margaret Bowling

Brothers: Jimmy Bowling, Rolland Bowling

Special Niece: Jo Phillips

Step-daughter: Tabitha Lane

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 from 1pm until 4pm at 100 Mistletoeberry Rd. Oak Ridge, TN 37830. Due to Covid-19 the family will be taking safety precautions.

An online register is available at evansmortuary.biz.

Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Ms. Shirley Marie Bowling.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

