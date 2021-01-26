Diana McKissack, Midtown

Diana McKissack, 70, of Midtown, passed away Thursday, January 21st, 2021 at Roane Medical Center following a battle with COVID-19.

She was born August 11, 1950 to the late William (Bill) and Daisy Chitwood. She was a 1969 graduate of RCHS and would later become a registered nurse following a career as a dental assistant for many years. She was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church. Diana was an avid reader and loved to travel with her friends and family. She married her husband of 45 years, Joseph McKissack, on July 1, 1969. Diana was a devoted wife, mother, sister, friend, and nurse. She was especially proud of her two grandsons and her little rescue Chihuahua, Peanut.

She was preceded in death by her parents: William and Daisy Chitwood and her loving husband, Joseph McKissack. Survivors include:

Daughter: Jody Easter (Lance) of Kingston, TN

Grandsons: Landon & Logan Easter of Kingston, TN

Siblings: Terry Chitwood of Midtown, TN

Donna Allbaugh (Stan) of Midtown, TN Debbie Ledbetter (Jim) of Harriman, TN

And several nieces, nephews, and other extended family and dear friends including longtime friend Marilyn Morgan Reed of Midtown, TN.

Per her wishes, Family and close friends will meet at the Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery on Wednesday, January 27th at 11:00 am for a graveside service with Rev. Gary Lynn officiating. Those who do not feel comfortable attending may sign an online register at evansmortuary.biz and online on our Facebook page @ Evans Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Shriner’s Hospital or the Roane County PAWS at PO Box 1362 Harriman, TN 37748.

Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Diana McKissack.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

