Marty Wallace, Kingston

Dr. Marty Wallace, 77, of Kingston passed away Friday, January 22, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was a member of United Methodist Church in Kingston. Dr. Marty had her family practice in Harriman from 1993 to retirement in 2011.

She is preceded in death by her mother: Martha Dorko.

Son: Arthur L. Green Jr.

Daughter: Tracy Green.

Granddaughter: Chrissy Copper Steven.

She is survived by her husband: Carl Stump.

Daughter: Donna Green Mosley.

Step children: Carla Stump & Donna Grabowski, Gerald & Robin Stump, and David & Rejetta Stump.

Sister: Jackie Adler.

Grandchildren: Nick Cooper and Brittany Bond.

And many great grandchildren and friends.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

In lieu of flowers, donation may be sent to Shriners Hospital in honor of Dr. Marty Wallace.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Wallace family.

