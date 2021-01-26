ATV wrecks send two to hospital by LifeStar

TWRA wildlife officers are investigating a pair of ATV accidents reported Saturday on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area.

TWRA says that officers working in the vicinity of Flatwoods Road in the WMA were flagged down by a passing ATV rider, who told them about an accident nearby. When officers arrived, they found a side-by-side ATV with two people aboard had run into a tree, seriously injuring the driver and also injuring the passenger. The driver was flown to UT Medical Center by LIFESTAR to be treated for their injuries. Investigators say that both the driver and passenger were wearing helmets, but not safety belts, and that alcohol may have played a role in that crash.

While working on that investigation, officers were told of an earlier wreck on the WMA earlier in the day Saturday in which the driver of that ATV was also seriously injured and flown to UT Medical Center. TWRA officers say they continued the investigations of both incidents while at the hospital with the injured parties.

TWRA says they strongly encourage all ATV riders to wear a helmet and safety belt if equipped.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

