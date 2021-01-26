ATV wrecks send two to hospital by LifeStar

Brad Jones 3 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 61 Views

TWRA wildlife officers are investigating a pair of ATV accidents reported Saturday on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area.

TWRA says that officers working in the vicinity of Flatwoods Road in the WMA were flagged down by a passing ATV rider, who told them about an accident nearby. When officers arrived, they found a side-by-side ATV with two people aboard had run into a tree, seriously injuring the driver and also injuring the passenger. The driver was flown to UT Medical Center by LIFESTAR to be treated for their injuries. Investigators say that both the driver and passenger were wearing helmets, but not safety belts, and that alcohol may have played a role in that crash.

While working on that investigation, officers were told of an earlier wreck on the WMA earlier in the day Saturday in which the driver of that ATV was also seriously injured and flown to UT Medical Center. TWRA officers say they continued the investigations of both incidents while at the hospital with the injured parties.

TWRA says they strongly encourage all ATV riders to wear a helmet and safety belt if equipped.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Alumnus credits Roane State for initial boost toward doctorate

By Bob FowlerRoane State staff writer Roane State’s reputation in his chosen field – physical …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: