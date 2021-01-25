Carolyn Edgemon Barnett, Kingston

Carolyn Edgemon Barnett age 81 of Kingston passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at her home. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Kingston.

Preceded in death by her husband Raymond Kenneth Barnett, infant son Richard Keith Barnett and her parents K.G. and Mable Rose Edgemon, sister Jan Edgemon.

Survived by daughter Andra Barnett, son Kelly (Donna) Barnett, grandchildren Hayden and Haylee Barnett, sisters Libby (Dave) Gregory of Cleveland, Anna Jean (Bobby) Roberts and Alice Faye (Johnny) Powell all of Decatur, brother Butch (Debbie) Edgemon of Ten Mile.

Friends may call at their convenience Saturday, January 23, 2021 between the hours of 12:00 noon until 4:00 p.m. at the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. The family will not be present. A private family graveside will be held at Edgemon Cemetery with Reverend Phillip Martin officiating. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Barnett Family.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Carolyn’s name to Ten Mile Baptist Church (C/O Susan Shearman 404 Nebo Road Ten Mile, TN 37880), the Library fund at First Baptist Church Kingston or the American Diabetes Association.

www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

