David Lee Hutchison Sr, Powell

Reverend David Lee Hutchison, Sr., age 68 of Powell, pastor of Forestdale Baptist Church, passed away in the early morning hours of Friday, January 22, 2021 at Fort Sanders Medical Center. He served the lord faithfully for over 50 years as a preacher, pastor and evangelist. He was known by people from all over the United States as a true servant of Jesus Christ who served his Lord in an old-fashioned way and left his influence in many places. Positively affecting the church of the Lord Jesus Christ.

He is preceded in death by his dad, Cecil Hutchison and brother, Steve Hutchison.

Left to mourn his passing is his loving wife of 50 years, Carol Hutchison; sons, Michael Hutchison and wife Nicky and David Hutchison, Jr. and wife Tisha; grandchildren, Jordan and wife Mikayla, Ashlee, Gia, Isaac, Rachel and honorary grandson Brad; mother, Betty Hutchison; sister, Glenda; and brothers, Scott and Rex.

His absence from this world will truly be felt by many pastors and Christian friends and he will be missed greatly. We love you preacher Dave until we meet again. He fought a good fight, he finished his course, he kept the faith… henceforth for him is a crown of life. 2 Timothy 4:7-8

Family and friends can call at their convenience on Monday, January 25th from 12:00-3:00pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary. Family and friends will gather at Edgewood Cemetery on Tuesday, January 26th at 11:00am for interment, Rev. James Langston and Rev. Ross Williford officiating.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

