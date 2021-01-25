Employee of Tiger Haven Injured While Feeding Tigers

A female employee of Tiger Haven, in Roane County, was injured this morning as she was feeding the tigers. According to Sheriff Jack Stockton, around 9 AM this morning, the female was feeding one of the tigers through the cage when the tiger swiped at her arm, clawing the arm, causing serious injuries. She was transported to the University of Tennessee via Ambulance running Emergency traffic. The name of the employee was not released at this time. More information when it becomes available.
