Alma E. Brummett, 102, Oliver Springs

Alma E. Brummett, age 102 of Oliver Springs, went to be with her Lord and Savior January 21, 2021.

She was born in Anderson County, TN on September 16, 1918 to the late John and Flora Jordan, Alma is a member of Orchard View Baptist Church in Oliver Springs.

She was an avid quilter who loved spending her spare time making quilts for friends and family.

She is preceded in death by husband Clarence (Smoky) Brummett; son, Robert Brummett; son-in-law, James Pennington; great grandson, Jacob Patterson; great granddaughter, Jasmine Patterson; brother, Clyde Jordan; sisters, Theira (Charles) Flood and Delia Davis.

Surviving family: Jean (Steve) Collins of Knoxville, James (Shannon) Brummett of Oliver Springs, Joyce Vandagriff of Christiana, Stella (Doug) Patterson of Oliver Springs, Sandra Liles of Oak Ridge, Carolyn Sue Pennington of Harriman, David (Peggy) Brummett of Oak Ridge, Teresa (Dayma) Condra of Clinton, 23 grandchildren, 60 great-grandchildren and 43 great great grandchildren.

She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Visitation and celebration of life will be Friday, January 22, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. Funeral service wil be held at 7:00pm in the chapel of the funeral home. Graveside service will be held Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 10:00am at Oak Ridge Memorial Park with Rev. Wayne Nelson, Ronnie Stockton and David McDonald officiating.

Pallbearers – Darrell Phillips, Michael Phillips, Bobby Ray Phillips, Christopher Condra, Chuck Lively and Johnny Lane.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Alma’s name to the American Cancer Society and Alzheimer’s Association.

Family also requests that anyone attending please wear a mask to protect yourself and others, also please practice safe social distancing.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Brummett family and invite you to leave a message of condolence at www.sharpfh.com

