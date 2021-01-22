Trent Junior Rose, Andersonville

Trent Junior Rose, age 83 of Andersonville, TN, passed away on January 18, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center.

He is survived and will be greatly missed by his children, Sue Lindsay and husband Mickey and Doug Rose and girlfriend Julie Gibson; stepchildren, Travis Stallhood and Tracy Massengill; 4 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; first wife, Loretta Crowe; second wife, Juanita Rose; as well as several other extended family members and friends.

Friends and family will gather at Sartin Cemetery on Monday, January 25th for a 2:00pm interment, Preacher James Patton & Rev. James Hammock officiating. Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

