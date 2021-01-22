Meredith Arrissa Boman Allred, Rockwood

Mrs. Meredith Arrissa Boman Allred, age 93, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at the Signature Health Care Center in Rockwood, Tennessee. She was born March 5, 1927 in Overton County, Tennessee. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Rockwood, Tennessee. Mrs. Allred was a Prayer Warrior and Encourager who lived her faith. She enjoyed volunteering to assemble Bibles at the Mount Pisgah Scripture Printing Ministry in Oliver Springs, Tennessee, and was also active in volunteering for Right to Life. She was able to fulfill her lifelong dream of visiting Israel and the Holy Land and walk where Jesus walked on Earth. She was a homemaker who loved to garden and can, and who had knowledge of the “old ways”, knowing what you could and could not eat that grew in the wild.

Mrs. Allred was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin Franklin Boman and Bessie Lee Padgett Boman; husband, Kenneth Lee Allred, Sr.; sisters and spouses, Theola Baisley (Henry), Anita Heppen, Dimple Boman; and brothers and spouses, Theodore “Ted” Boman, W. Payton Boman (Maxine), M. Thelbert Boman (Kiyoko), B. Merrell Boman (Betty), and Hashal Boman.

Survivors include:

Children & Spouses: Patricia Branham

Kenny Allred & Family

John Allred (Denise)

Grandchildren: Ian Branham, I. Shea Branham (Collette), Ben Branham, Holly Holland (Noel), Rebecca Greene (fiancé, Ronnie Layne), Laura Potter (fiancé, Chris Stewart), and Thomas Utter (Tonya)

Great Grandchildren: Emma, Stella, Sam, Sara, Aubrey, Rylee, Ethan, Amaya, Hayden, Deacon, Calen, Dallin, and Brooklyn

Brother: Charles Boman

And several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Private family interment was held in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, Rockwood, Tennessee

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

