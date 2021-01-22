John William McCullough, 86, Attica

John William McCullough, age 86, of Attica, died Friday, January 15, 2021. He was born December 1, 1934 in Rockwood, Tennessee, to John and Ardith (Henderson) McCullough.

John attended Southeastern High School in Detroit. He went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Air Force, repairing fighter jet engines. While serving in the Air Force he married Ruth “Eileen” Durkin on December 21, 1957 in Detroit. Mr. McCullough worked many many years for Stone Container Corporation, before retirement he worked for Modern Prototype. John was a lifetime member of the Masonic Lodge. He was a skilled woodworker and enjoyed building just about anything. John loved being outdoors, watching western movies, Sudoku puzzles, family “get togethers” and time spent in Tennessee. John’s favorite thing was time spent with family.

John is survived by his wife of 63 years: Eileen McCullough of Attica; children: Michael (Joy) McCullough of Dryden, Nancy (Curtis) Bradford of Metamora, David (Kim) McCullough of Madison Heights and Rhonda (Vince) Peraino of Sterling Heights; grandchildren: Shalyn, Jared, Cheyenne, Austen, Dalton, Paige and Anthony; and great-granddaughter: Scarlett. He was preceded in death by his parents: John and Ardith McCullough; and sister: Elizabeth Johnson.

In accordance with John’s wishes cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions may be made to Angela’s House Assisted Living, 1839 S. Almont Avenue, Imlay City, MI 48444. Arrangements have been entrusted to Muir Brothers Funeral Home in Lapeer. Please share condolences and memories at www.MuirBrothersLapeer.com.

Evans Mortuary is posting this as a courtesy to the McCullough Family

