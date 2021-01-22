Geneva Sue Lawson, Maryville

News Department 18 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 107 Views

Geneva Sue Lawson, age 68 of Maryville, TN, passed away on January 17, 2021 after a long battle with pneumonia. She was loved, respected, and will be missed. Geneva was a devout Christian and was strong in her faith.

She is survived by her spouse, David Lawson; siblings, Fred Baker,Jr. and Pamela Caldwell; child, Micheal Lawson; grandchildren, Ki Roberts, Jillian Lawson, Jocelyn Lawson, Joshua Simmons, Emma Lawson, and Abigail Lawson; great-grandchildren, Rawlin Roberts, August Roberts, Bren Roberts, and Leo Roberts.

The family will celebrate her life privately per her wishes.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

About News Department

Check Also

Trent Junior Rose, Andersonville

Trent Junior Rose, age 83 of Andersonville, TN, passed away on January 18, 2021 at …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: