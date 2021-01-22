Geneva Sue Lawson, Maryville

Geneva Sue Lawson, age 68 of Maryville, TN, passed away on January 17, 2021 after a long battle with pneumonia. She was loved, respected, and will be missed. Geneva was a devout Christian and was strong in her faith.

She is survived by her spouse, David Lawson; siblings, Fred Baker,Jr. and Pamela Caldwell; child, Micheal Lawson; grandchildren, Ki Roberts, Jillian Lawson, Jocelyn Lawson, Joshua Simmons, Emma Lawson, and Abigail Lawson; great-grandchildren, Rawlin Roberts, August Roberts, Bren Roberts, and Leo Roberts.

The family will celebrate her life privately per her wishes.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

