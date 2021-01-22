COVID-19 Vaccine Waiting List – Roane County

Hello, this is Ron Woody, Roane County Executive, with a 4:00 update. As I previously mentioned, the vaccination plan is very fluid.

The State continues to tweak the process to streamline how folks can more easily be placed on the waiting list for the vaccine.

Please keep in mind Roane County is in Phase 1a1 and 1a2 which means if you are in the medical profession or 75 and older, you are eligible to be vaccinated at the Health Department.

To be put on a waiting list:

You must be eligible which means you must be in the phase in which is vaccinating. Roane County is currently in Phase 1a1 and 1a2. If you have access to a computer, we recommend you register online at https://covid19.tn.gov/vaccine_phase/roane-county/ but again only if you are in the phase in in which the county is vaccinating. If you cannot register online, call the information hotline at 1-866-442-5301, but again only if you are in the phase in which the county is vaccinating.

Once on the waiting list, the State will contact you regarding your appointment.

The operational hours are from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm and the state is exploring the possibility of extending those hours.

