Rose Vryling Manning Ridings, 96, Kingston

Rose Vryling Manning Ridings, 96, widow of Alex (Bill) Ridings, Jr., passed away at home January 20, 2021 in Kingston, TN. Rose and Alex were born May 22, 1924 and were married 71 loving years until Alex passed away May 1, 2017. Rose was a well known local artist with works in oils, pastels, watercolors and china. We would like to thank the Childs’ family for giving her the confidence to become a great artist and Ken Yeager for allowing her to display her works in local buildings such as the Court House.

Preceded in death by parents Bailey Gilbert Manning and Maggie Rose Manning Love, sisters Bonnie Manning Shields and Evelyn Manning Anderson, son Jan Manning Ridings and daughter-in-law Linda Maggard Ridings.

Five generations in the family; survivors include son Ben Ridings of Kingston, Daughter Eva (Art) Ridings of Cherokee, Alabama. Grandchildren are Tina (Tracey) Ridings Fuller, Walter William Walker and Katherine Walker Ingle. Great-grandchildren Stone Fuller, Trace Fuller, Linda Lara and Venesse Ingle and Taylor Walker. Great great-grandchildren

Gavin Handshumacher, Daniel Handshumacher, Mason Fuller and Wyatt Fuller.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the perpetual care fund of Millers Cove Cemetery Association (913 E Millers Cove Road, Walland, TN 37886). Special thanks to Freddie Persterfield and Zena Mae Johnson (and many other family members) supporting Rose during her illness.

Graveside service 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021 in West Millers Cove Cemetery Walland, TN.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Ridings Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

