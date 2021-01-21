Timothy Gerald “Red” Phillips, Rocky Top

Timothy Gerald “Red” Phillips, age 54 of Rocky Top, passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was born on December 7, 1966 to the late Mitchell and Earldeen Washam Phillips. He was a dispatcher with the Rocky Top Police Department and had also worked in other capacities for the City of Rocky Top for many years. His hobbies included traveling, camping, being outdoors in the mountains, and playing cards. He loved sports, especially football, and enjoyed a good hamburger. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by: wife, Jacqueline “Jackie” Phillips; siblings, Benny Phillips and wife Jennie, Anthony Phillips, Michael Phillips, Denny Phillips, and Beverly Phillips and husband Carlos; nephews, Brandon Phillips, CJ Phillips, Joseph Phillips, Mitchell Phillips; nieces, Misty Phillips, Alisha Phillips; great-nephews & nieces, Levi Phillips, Ryker Wallace, Houston Phillips, and Harlyn Phillips; mother & father-in-law, Jackie and Tammy West; special niece Ashlynn West; and many other family members and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Friday, January 22, 2021 from 4-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating. His entombment will be on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 4:00pm at Powell Valley Cemetery in Lafollette.

www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

