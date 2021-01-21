Oliver Springs Town Council to Meet Tonight – Live Streamed

The Oliver Springs Town council to scheduled to meet this evening at 7pm at the City Hall but the meeting is still closed to the public, but we will carry it live on our Facebook Page and on our Website. You can also find it here:

https://boxcast.tv/view/oliver-springs-town-council-107890

Tonight’s agenda has only a couple of items on it under new business and updates from Police Chief Kenneth Morgan.

Fire Chief Update-Chief Justin Bailey

Aldermen Updates

Old Business:


New Business:

Discuss and possibly approve Employee raises and retroactive to July 1, 2020.

Discuss and possibly approve CDBG application approval. (Community Development Block Grant)

