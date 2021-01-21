TVA blasting set to begin off Edgemoor today

According to the city of Oak Ridge, crews with TVA will begin blasting rock using controlled, low charge detonations during construction of its new Anderson substation today. (Thursday, January. 21st.)

Traffic and pedestrian controls will be in place, according to the city.
Blasting will occur periodically between 9 am and 4 pm, Mondays through Saturdays, beginning Jan. 21 and continuing for approximately 3 weeks.

There will be no blasting on Sundays. 

The TVA Anderson Substation Site is located off of Old Edgemoor Lane near Haw Ridge Park.
• Traffic blocks will close Old Edgemoor Lane during the blasts.
• Rolling roadblocks will be set up on Edgemoor Road, halting traffic for approximately 10 minutes while blasting occurs. Edgemoor Road will remain open the rest of the day.
• The Melton Lake Greenway walking trail will also be closed for approximately 10 minutes while blasting occurs.
• Depending on the weather, the sound may be heard/seen within a 1/4-mile radius of the area. 
• Wright Brothers is notifying neighbors that blasting will occur.
• Warning signals will sound prior to each blast and following inspection of the blast area.

