Coffey-McNally Building at OR campus closed for cleaning

Brad Jones 21 hours ago

Due to a recent increase in self-reported COVID-19 cases on its Oak Ridge campus, Roane State Community College has announced the temporary closure of the Coffey-McNally Building as a precautionary measure. The building closure went into effect at 6 pm on Wednesday.

According to the school, the reported cases appear to be isolated in nature, and that all those affected are quarantining.

The Coffey-McNally Building will be thoroughly cleaned before its planned reopening on Monday, January 25.

Classes scheduled to meet in the Coffey-McNally Building this week will be held virtually, and additional instructions regarding these classes will be provided to students by instructors. Students should monitor their Roane State email for more information.

It should be pointed out that the Goff Building on the Oak Ridge campus will remain open.

Roane State reminds all students and staff, as well as the community at large to please “remember to wear a face mask, keep at least six feet of distance from others, wash hands frequently, and stay home if you are experiencing symptoms.”

Students with questions are advised to contact their instructor, or send an email to [email protected].

