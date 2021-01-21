COVID-19 Update from Roane County Executive Ron Woody

Hello, this is Ron Woody, Roane County Executive, with a Thursday, January 21at 8:00 am Covid-19 vaccination and statistics update. The press release is made available on the County Facebook page, the OES page, and the County website www.roanecountytn.gov.

First, as we have said numerous times, this is a very fluid plan of vaccinations as things change and some times daily. We previously reported that the second doses of the vaccine would be Monday, January 25th at Roane State Community College. The 25th date is still good, but the location has been changed back to the Health Department. So, the 25th date of second doses will be at the Health Department.

Second, the Health Department has requested additional National Guard Assistance for both testing and vaccinations, and we are hoping to see this help in the near future.

Third, the Health Department is also considering using volunteers. So, if you may be interested or know someone who may be interested, they may apply to be a part of the Medical Reserve Corp. The application is available at https://member.everbridge.net/453003085613690/login. Volunteers can be in a medical or non-medical role.

Fourth, we are starting to see some better news in our numbers, and Roane County started receiving the second dose this week so hopefully the numbers continue to improve.

Here are some statistics from January 20th:

 77.5% of the Roane County population has been tested.

 Yesterday, 82 test results came back with eight (8) being positive.

 Thus, the positivity rate is below 10% at 9.76%. For the longest, we were in the 20% range. So, this is great news.

 The positive rate on total tested is 12.72%.

 Active cases are now below 10% having 429 active and 4,755 recovered.

 We have had 111 hospitalizations since the first of March.

 79 deaths

The ranking of Roane County and the surrounding eight (8) counties has not really changed a lot over the last 20-30 days. Knox County had one of the highest percentage rates of positive, and now Knox County has the lowest. Roane County is currently ranked seventh out of nine (9) with Meigs and Rhea County in eighth and ninth place. The percentage of all the counties are relatively close. Knox being the lowest at 8.35% with four (4) counties in eight (8) percent and three (3) in nine (9) percent, and then you have a 10% and 11%.

Stay safe. God bless the United States of America as we have just changed leadership as of yesterday. Let’s pray for our leaders and pray for our country. God bless America!

