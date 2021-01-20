Wilma C. Basler, Kingston

Wilma C. Basler, age 90, of Kingston, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Robertsdale Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Robertsdale, Alabama. She was born October 27, 1930 in Harriman and was a lifelong resident of Roane County until her illness. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and enjoyed reading her Bible, quilting and watching the Braves play baseball. Wilma and Garland, Sr., owned and operated Basler’s Texaco in Harriman from 1965 – 1977. She retired from the Harriman City School System as Cafeteria Manager for Cumberland Middle School. She

was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be missed by many. Preceded in death by her husband, Garland Basler, Sr.; infant daughter, Patricia Joyce Basler; parents, Colonel & Lela Carter; sister, Lois Mehaffey.

SURVIVORS

SonsJerry Basler & wife, Darlene of Central City, KY

Gerald Basler & wife, Linda of Rockledge, FL

Garland Basler, Jr & wife, Jama of Kingston

James Basler & wife, Debra of Mobile, AL

GrandchildrenAndrea (Arin) Lee, Samantha (Mark) Starks, Nathan (Cayla) Basler, Derek Basler, Zachary Basler, Tyler (Ashlynn) Basler,

Allan (Megan) Basler

Step-grandchildrenJoe (Jenny) Reynolds, Greg (Mindy) Reynolds, Karen Reynolds

6 Great-grandchildren, 6 Step-great-grandchildren

SisterDorothy Huff

Sister-in-lawShirley Hedgecock

Several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends

Special Pet DogSkipper

The family will receive friends 1:30 – 2:00 pm, Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Fraker Funeral Home. Family and friends will leave Fraker Funeral Home at 2:00 pm, for procession to Emory Heights Cemetery in Harriman for a 2:30 pm, graveside service conducted by Pastor Randy Griffis. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic the family request mask be worn and social distancing observed during the visitation and graveside service. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.

