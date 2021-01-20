Betty Nichols Stair (Betty Joyce), Clinton

Betty Nichols Stair (Betty Joyce) passed away peacefully Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center. She was a lifelong Christian. She was preceded in death by husband, Edward (Ed) Stair, Sr.; parents, Otto and Katherine Nichols, and brother, Vaughn Nichols.

Betty is survived by sons, Edward (Eddie) Stair, Jr. and Michael (Mike) Stair and their families.

Betty worked for a number of years at DOE and Boeing in Oak Ridge where she retired. Betty felt she had the most wonderful friends in the world and cherished each one. She was a 1949 graduate of Clinton High School and loved to remind everyone she was the first CHS majorette.

The immediate family will gather privately per her wishes. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or charity of choice. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

