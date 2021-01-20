Two I-40 Accidents Slowed Traffic in Roane County Yesterday

The Tennessee Highway Patrol worked two accidents close to each other on I-40 in Roane County yesterday that locked up westbound traffic for over an hour.

The first crash took place at the 351 mile marker in between Midtown and Kingston exits. The report states a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer operated by 49-year-old Michael A. Hamby of Crab Orchard, a 2009 Cadillac CTS driven by 49-year-old Billie Goldston, a 2014 Chrysler operated by 24-year-old Macy M. Hines of Philadelphia, Tennessee, and a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 61-year-old George H. Duvall of Harriman were all traveling west in the left lane and got into a chain reaction crash. Hamby was charged with failure to exercise due care. The only injury was to Goldston as he was taken to Roane Medical Center for treatment.

The second crash at the 353 westbound mile marker 20 minutes later involved a 2007 Chrysler Sebring operated by 59-year-old Betty Baker of Allons, Tennessee and 2015 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 35-year-old Ruben Sanchez of Athens, Alabama. Both were traveling west when Sanchez slowed down approaching heavy traffic from the 351 mile marker accident. His vehicle was then struck in the right rear by Baker. Both were restrained at the time of impact and not injured.

