Brenda Louise Braden, Oliver Springs

Brenda Louise Braden, age 78 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center.

She was born on May 8, 1942 in Anderson Co. to the late Bill and Marjorie Braden. Brenda was of the Baptist faith and was employed for 29 years at Modine Industries in Clinton. She loved to travel and was a member of the McMinn Activity Center in Athens, TN where she spent much of her time dancing with her dancing partners.

Brenda is preceded in death by her parents, William L. “Bill” Braden and Marjorie Louise Dagley Braden; also by her loving companion, Wylie Blankenship.

She is survived by her children, Rebecca Freels and husband Barry, Mark Bratcher and wife Debbie; grandchildren, Mark Bratcher and wife Crystal, Adam Bratcher and wife Mindy, Ashley Dawson, and Jamie Joslin and husband Jason; great-grandchildren, Braden, Chloe, and Ethan Bratcher, Conner Joslin; special friends, Sandra and Rick Foust, Eva Mayr.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm on Friday, January 22, 2021 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow beginning at 2:30 pm at Anderson Memorial Gardens with Pastor Randy Griffis officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Braden family. www.Sharpfh.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

