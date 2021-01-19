Terry Alan Fader, Harriman

Terry Alan Fader, age 58 of Harriman passed away Friday, January 15, 2021 at his home.  He was a custodian at Bowers Elementary.  Terry’s interests included old cars, fishing, music and spending time with his friends and family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard Harry Fader, Sr. of Saginaw, MI and mother, Norma Jean Goss of Harriman.

He is survived by his brother, Butch and Danna Fader, Kingston; niece, Brandy Fader Phillips, Harriman; his pride and joy and personal chauffeur, nephew, Joshua Allen Fader, Kingston; two half-brothers, Scott Fader, Tampa Florida and Roy Devaney, Loudon, Tennessee and a host of family members and friends.

The family chose cremation with no services.

To leave a note for Terry’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guest book at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

