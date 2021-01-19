Anna Mae Lindsay, Lake City

Anna Mae Lindsay, age 79 of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on January 15, 2021. Anna was born in Cawood, Kentucky on May 27, 1941 to the late James Chris Bolton and Hulda Whitman. Anna was a member of Bible Way Baptist Church of God. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, pictures, and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Anna is preceded in death by her husband, David Neal Lindsay, son in law Marty Morgan, brother Johnny Ray Bolton, and sisters: Elizabeth Christine Bennet, Claudine Braden, and Wilma France.

Survivors:

Sons Randy David Lindsay and friend Linda of Lake City

Roger Dale Lindsay of Clinton Timothy Lee Lindsay and wife Sonia of LaFollette

Daughter Pamela Jean Morgan of Clinton

Brothers Glenn Edward Bolton and wife Della of Cawood, KY

James Clarence Bolton of Cawood, KY

17 Grandchildren

Numerous Great Grandchildren

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Tuesday, January 19, 2021 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jeff Parrott officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at 12:15 PM on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City to go in procession to Leach Cemetery for a 1:00 PM graveside service.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

