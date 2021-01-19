Roane County Man Arrested on Drug Charges

Brad Jones

While on recent patrol, a Cumberland County deputy noticed a driver coming up behind him at a high rate of speed on Airport Road near I-40. The motorist, 31-year-old Jeremy Lee Pendergrass of the Midtown area of Roane County, was stopped a short time later. A search of the automobile reportedly revealed marijuana, meth and cocaine. He was charged with manufacture, sale and delivery of meth, simple possession of drugs and two counts of manufacture, sale and delivery of a controlled substance. Pendergrass was booked into jail and bond initially set at a total of $244,000. He was also cited for following too close and window tint violation.

