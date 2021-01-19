Anna Martin Bailey, Clinton

Anna Martin Bailey, age 85 of Clinton, passed away on January 17, 2021. She was born in Dandridge, TN on December 8, 1935 and graduated from Maury High School in 1954. She was married to Harold (H.R.) Bailey for 59 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Dandridge and attended Second Baptist Church in Clinton. Ann was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold (H.R.) Bailey; parents, Earnest and Dorothy Martin of Dandridge; brother, Bob Martin; sister-in-law, Marjorie McCoig Martin of Dandridge; grandson, Kier Bailey of Oak Ridge.

She is survived by her sons, Gary & wife Cindy Bailey of Clinton and Mike & wife Kathy Bailey of Clinton; granddaughters, Shayna (Jonathan) Scott of Knoxville, Amanda Bailey & fiancé Ryan Scheib of Knoxville; great grandchildren, Ian Bailey of Knoxville, Hannah and Greyson Scott of Knoxville, Evan & Aiden Scheib of Knoxville; sisters, Edith Newman and Carolyn White of Dandridge; brother, Kenny (Jo) Martin of Taylorsville, GA; many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family would like to thank the Alexander Guest House caregivers for the loving care they gave to their mom.

The family will receive friends 12:00-1:00 pm, Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel with Dr. Mike Thompson officiating. Her graveside will immediately follow at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. In lieu of flower the family requests memorials be made to Second Baptist Church, Clinton, TN.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

