Christopher Lee McMinn, Lancing (formerly of Bristol)

Mr. Christopher Lee McMinn, age 34 of Lancing, formerly of Bristol, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville.

He was preceded in death by his mother: Mary Ellen Quinn McMinn.

And his uncle and aunt: George and Shirley McMinn, Sr.

He is survived by his wife: Kristena Carlton McMinn.

His children: John Robert Priglore, Luis Rabago, Ashawn and Keni McGary.

His father: Bill Preston McMinn.

One brother: William “Bill” McMinn.

His father-in-law: Mark Carlton.

His mother-in-law: Charlotte Hammond.

A special cousin: George McMinn and his wife Crystal.

One sister-in-law: Jessica Carlton.

His nephew: Elijah.

Special friends: Vickie Adkisson, Brittany Griffith, Amber Keldie, and Paul Laniel.

Along with a loving extended family and a host friends and loved ones.

All services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Christopher Lee McMinn.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

