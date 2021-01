Mrs. Nancy Ann “Bean Bug” Willis, Crossville

​​​

​

Mrs. Nancy Ann “Bean Bug” Willis, age 59, a resident of Crossville, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at the Cumberland Medical Center, Crossville, Tennessee. She was born March 6, 1961 in

Rockwood, Tennessee. She was a Certified Nursing Assistant (C.N.A.) at several nursing homes in Pulaski, Tennessee for several years. Nancy was a “cut-up” and loved to laugh and make everyone else laugh, and

everyone loved her. Nancy especially loved children and animals, especially dogs, even breeding Miniature Pinschers. She enjoyed arts and crafting. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ranzy Eugene and Ruby

Clifton Palmer; husband, Phillip Willis; brothers, David Palmer, Charles Richard Palmer, Neil Edward Palmer, and Randall Palmer; nephew, Stephen Lee Hickey; and several Aunts and Uncles.

Survivors include:

Sister:Winona Palmer Kenney (Timothy) of Crossville, TN

Nieces and Nephews:Stephanie Evans (Dereck) of Midtown, TN

Phillip McAtee, Jr. of Dalton, GA

James Palmer of Cumming, GA

Jennifer Proffitt (Scott) of Cumming, GA

Melissa Palmer of Rockwood, TN

And several Great-Nieces and Great-Nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Family and friends will meet on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in the Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee for Graveside services and interment with Bro. Dudley Evans officiating.

An online register is available

at www.evansmortuary.biz.

Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Nancy Ann “Bean Bug” Willis.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest