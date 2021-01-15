Early Morning Fire Destroys Home in Emory Gap

Dudley Evans 13 hours ago

Multiple Fire agencies responded just after 1am this morning to a single story dwelling in the Emory Gap community. The fire was located at 241 Morris Street just outside the city limits of Harriman. Midtown Fire was the first agency paged by 911, asked for Harriman Fire to respond thru their mutual aid agreement. When they arrived first, they stated that the home was fully involved. The home’s occupant, noted by neighbors as an over the road truck driver, was not at the home at the time. There were no injuries, however the house was a total loss. It still isn’t clear how the fire started and it is under investigation. Agencies assisting Midtown Fire this morning were, South Roane Co, West Roane County, EMA, and Harriman Fire.

