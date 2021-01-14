Richard “Rick” Golden, Oliver Springs

Richard “Rick” Golden, age 56 of Oliver Springs passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020 at his home in Frost Bottom. He loved to hunt, fish and to be outdoors. He worked as a fair ride operator for “All American Shows,” a small engine mechanic, and a block mason.

Rick is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lorraine Boshears Golden; brother, Harold Golden and sister, Jane Altum.

He is survived by his wife, Diana Hudson Golden; daughters, Jessica Swann and Elizabeth Flore; stepdaughter, Amanda Avera; several grandchildren;

Brothers, Ronald Dean, Charles and Rusty Golden; Best friend, Johnny Rhea and many other family and friends.

The family chose cremation with no services planned.

To leave a note for Rick’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guest book at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

