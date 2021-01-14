Richard “Rick” Golden, Oliver Springs

News Department 17 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 162 Views

Richard “Rick” Golden, age 56 of Oliver Springs passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020 at his home in Frost Bottom. He loved to hunt, fish and to be outdoors. He worked as a fair ride operator for “All American Shows,” a small engine mechanic, and a block mason.

Rick is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lorraine Boshears Golden; brother, Harold Golden and sister, Jane Altum.

He is survived by his wife, Diana Hudson Golden; daughters, Jessica Swann and Elizabeth Flore; stepdaughter, Amanda Avera; several grandchildren;

Brothers, Ronald Dean, Charles and Rusty Golden; Best friend, Johnny Rhea and many other family and friends.

The family chose cremation with no services planned.

To leave a note for Rick’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guest book at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

About News Department

Check Also

Barbara Jane Crabtree Roon, Oak Ridge

Mrs. Barbara Jane Crabtree Roon, age 81, a resident of Oak Ridge, Tennessee passed away …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: