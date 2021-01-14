Bryan Keith Vowell, Clinton

News Department 17 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 133 Views

Bryan Keith Vowell age 58 of Clinton, TN, passed away on Saturday, January 9,2021 at his home. Bryan was a simple man who loved to work on cars, including his 1987 Trans Am. He loved his family.

He is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, John L and Revialla Noe; paternal grandparents, Everett and Edith Vowell; father-in-law, Glen Dabney.

Bryan is survived by his wife of 25 years. Wendy Vowell; parents, Evelyn and JC Vowell; sister, Gwen and husband James Lane; mother-in-law, Mary Dabney; several brother and sister in laws, a host of nieces and nephews, and lots of extended family.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 16,2021 from 1-2pm @ Jones Mortuary. Services will be at 2pm with Reverend Garvan Walls officiating. Graveside will follow the service @ Leach Cemetery in Rocky Top, TN

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

About News Department

Check Also

Barbara Jane Crabtree Roon, Oak Ridge

Mrs. Barbara Jane Crabtree Roon, age 81, a resident of Oak Ridge, Tennessee passed away …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: