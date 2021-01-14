Valdra Jean Taylor, Lake City

Valdra Jean Taylor, age 71 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Valdra was born in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Harold C. Davis and Ruby York on June 6, 1949. Valdra loved crafts, including cross-stitch, drawing, and painting when she was able. She loved to watch her tv shows and movies, including sci-fi movies. She was a Star Trek and Gilmore Girls fan.

In addition to her parents, Valdra is preceded in death by her aunts, uncles, and sister: Sandra Newman.

Survivors:

Husband of 32 years Johnny Taylor of Lake City

Brother Steve and Joy Davis of Oak Ridge

Nieces and Nephews Sonya Brown, Tonya Springmeyer, Jason Davis, Shaun Newman, and JR Newman

Special Friends Sheila and Darliss Mayes of Oak Ridge

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Thursday, January 14, 2021 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Eddie Taylor officiating.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, January 15, 2021 at the Sam Foust Cemetery in Lake City.

