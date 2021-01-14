Glen E. Moore, Rockwood

Minister Glen E. Moore, 91, of Rockwood, TN passed away on Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 at his residence. Mr. Moore and Lounell were members of Church of Christ for 70 years. He was a Minister of the Gospel for 40 years. He was very talented in the art of woodworking and was very devoted to his family. Mr. Moore retired from Martin Marietta as a Welding Supervisor.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John Chester and Vernie Estelle Moore; 3 sisters and 3 brothers.

Survivors include:

Wife of 72 years: Lounell Johnson Moore of Rockwood, TN

Daughter: Debbie & Larry Baird of Dayton, TN

Sons: Randy & Betty Moore of Rockwood, TN

Kellly Moore of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Dedi McCullough of Rockwood, TN

Brian Moore of Rockwood, TN Holly Vaughn of Tavares, FL

Numerous great-grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces & nephews & brothers & sisters

A private service will be held with Minister Steve Brown officiating, and live streaming will be available on Saturday at 11:00am on Evans Mortuary Facebook page. Private interment will be in Roane Memorial Gardens. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Minister Glen E. Moore.

