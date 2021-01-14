Barbara Jane Crabtree Roon, Oak Ridge

News Department 8 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 20 Views

Mrs. Barbara Jane Crabtree Roon, age 81, a resident of Oak Ridge, Tennessee passed away Monday, December 28, 2020 at the Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She was born May 18, 1939 in Rockwood, Tennessee. She moved to Rahway, New Jersey, where she met and married her husband who served as a Police Officer there. Mrs. Roon and her husband raised their children in New Jersey and then retired to Tennessee in 1982, living in Oak Ridge the remainder of her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sewell Philip Crabtree and Lillie Keaton Crabtree; husband, Raymond Richard Roon, Sr.; brothers, Luther Crabtree, David Crabtree, Claude Dean Crabtree; and sisters, Imogene Glass, Anna Mae Overton, Betty Bridgeman, Kathleen Howard, Mildred Crabtree, and Marjorie Brown.

Survivors include:

Her children and their spouses:              Kenny Lee & Dagmar Roon of Radolfzell am Bodensee, Germany

                                                            Raymond Richard Roon, Jr. of Oak Ridge, TN

                                                            Victoria Ann (Roon) & Franklin Jones of Oliver Springs, TN

Grandchildren & Spouses:                     Raymond Richard Roon III, David Jones, William Jones, and Nicole Jones

Brother & Sister-in-law:                          Wilburn & Wanda Crabtree of Rockwood, TN

Additionally, she is survived by many loving relatives and friends in Tennessee, New Jersey, and Germany.

Private family committal services and interment was held in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee with Pastor Larry Tilley officiating.

About News Department

Check Also

Gary W. Cook Sr, Clinton

Gary W. Cook Sr., age 58 a resident of Clinton, passed away on Wednesday, January …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: