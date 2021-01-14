Barbara Jane Crabtree Roon, Oak Ridge

Mrs. Barbara Jane Crabtree Roon, age 81, a resident of Oak Ridge, Tennessee passed away Monday, December 28, 2020 at the Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She was born May 18, 1939 in Rockwood, Tennessee. She moved to Rahway, New Jersey, where she met and married her husband who served as a Police Officer there. Mrs. Roon and her husband raised their children in New Jersey and then retired to Tennessee in 1982, living in Oak Ridge the remainder of her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sewell Philip Crabtree and Lillie Keaton Crabtree; husband, Raymond Richard Roon, Sr.; brothers, Luther Crabtree, David Crabtree, Claude Dean Crabtree; and sisters, Imogene Glass, Anna Mae Overton, Betty Bridgeman, Kathleen Howard, Mildred Crabtree, and Marjorie Brown.

Survivors include:

Her children and their spouses: Kenny Lee & Dagmar Roon of Radolfzell am Bodensee, Germany

Raymond Richard Roon, Jr. of Oak Ridge, TN

Victoria Ann (Roon) & Franklin Jones of Oliver Springs, TN

Grandchildren & Spouses: Raymond Richard Roon III, David Jones, William Jones, and Nicole Jones

Brother & Sister-in-law: Wilburn & Wanda Crabtree of Rockwood, TN

Additionally, she is survived by many loving relatives and friends in Tennessee, New Jersey, and Germany.

Private family committal services and interment was held in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee with Pastor Larry Tilley officiating.

