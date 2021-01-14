James Robert “Bobby” Lynn, Knoxville

James Robert “Bobby” Lynn, age 81 of Knoxville, TN, passed away on January 12, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. He was a member of First Apostolic Church of Knoxville. Bobby retired from Nickle’s Furniture after 35 years of service. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. He will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, poppy and great-grandfather.

Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, James and Alice Lynn and sister, Martha Long.

He is survived and will be greatly missed by his wife Jeanette Lynn of Knoxville, TN; son, Robert Lynn and wife Cindi of Knoxville, TN; daughter, Rona Lynn Conner of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Lizard) Votry, Rebekkah Lynn, James Lynn, Jeffery Lynn, Sarah and Jacob Ferguson; great-grandchildren, Shaylen(Twinkle-Toes), Kailyn, Anastasia and Elora; as well as other extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday, January 18th from 5:00-7:00pm at First Apostolic Church of Knoxville. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery on Tuesday, January 19th at 11:00am with Bishop Billy McCool and Pastor Mark McCool officiating. Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

