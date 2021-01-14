TSSAA Board of Control selects sites for 2021 and 2022 golf and girls’ soccer championships

January 14, 2021

The TSSAA Board of Control held a virtual meeting on Thursday, January 14. Among the agenda items addressed, the Board reviewed bids submitted for the state golf championships and the girls’ soccer championships for the next two years.

Sevierville Golf Club was selected to host the State Golf Championships in 2021 and 2022. The 36-hole facility allows for all of the state golf tournaments to be held during the same week. With that change, the Board also approved changes in the calendar that affect the golf season in regards to the dates when districts and regions for each class must be completed by.

Chattanooga was selected to host the Girls’ State Soccer Championships for 2021 and 2022. Sites for the early rounds will include Baylor School, Chattanooga Christian School, Girls’ Preparatory School and University of Tennessee Chattanooga Sportsplex. The championship matches will be held at CHI Memorial Stadium.

The Board received an update regarding the upcoming Bowling and Wrestling championships and how plans for Cheer & Dance and Basketball championships are progressing. The state office is in the process of assembling a schedule for the state basketball tournament that would see those contests held at multiple member high school gymnasiums in the Murfreesboro area.

Finally, the Board voted to extend the contract of the Executive Director, Bernard Childress, for another three years. The TSSAA Constitution requires three-year contracts for the position of Executive Director and the current contract expires on June 30, 2021.



Board of Control Minutes (January 14, 2021) (PDF)

