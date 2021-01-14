Lewis Randolph, Rockwood

Mr. Lewis Randolph, age 86, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at his residence. He was born September 30, 1934 in Rhea County, Tennessee. Mr. Randolph was a retired

Mechanic and a member of the Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in Oliver Springs, Tennessee. He enjoyed farming with his late friend, Glen Long. Most of all he was a loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Hassie Parks Randolph and several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include:

Wife:Brenda Randolph of Rockwood, TN

Children and their spouses:Glen & Debbie Randolph of Harriman (Midtown), TN

Brenda & Thomas Jackson of Coalfield, TN

Timothy & Jennifer Randolph of Newport News, VA

Christopher Randolph of Lenoir City, TN

Melissa Dukes of Augusta, GA

Kimberly & Darrel Furr of Bridgewater, VA

Several Grandchildren and 1 Great Grandchild

Brothers and Sister-in-law:Grant Randolph of Kingston, TN

Sam Randolph of Rockwood, TN

Charlie & Angela Randolph of Kingston, TN

Sister:Kathy Gouge of Oliver Springs, TN

And several other relatives and friends.

Cremation arrangements have been made and no public services are being scheduled.

An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mount Pisgah Scripture Printing Ministry; P.O. Box 341; Oliver Springs, TN 37840 or at www.mountpisgahprinting.com.

Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Lewis Randolph.

