Ragan: ACS receives $6200 in ‘unclaimed property’

Brad Jones 4 hours ago News Leave a comment 46 Views

State Representative John Ragan, who represents District 33 encompassing Anderson County in the State Legislature announced on Tuesday that the Anderson County school system received $6,239.40 in unclaimed property from the Tennessee Department of Treasury.

Unclaimed property is money that has been turned over to the state by businesses and organizations unable to locate the rightful owner.

“Our schools have faced many challenges during this unprecedented year. Every dollar helps our district continue to address the needs of our students and teachers,” Ragan said in a release announcing the windfall. “I am grateful to Treasurer David Lillard and his team for working to return this money to our community.”

Tennessee’s unclaimed property program was established by the General Assembly and is administered by the Department of Treasury.

Approximately $65 million in unclaimed property was returned to Tennesseans in the last fiscal year.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

THP sobriety checkpoint coming this month and next

The Tennessee Highway patrol will be conducting Sobriety Checkpoints here in Roane County, first on …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: