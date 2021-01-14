THP sobriety checkpoint coming this month and next

Brad Jones 4 hours ago News Leave a comment 217 Views

The Tennessee Highway patrol will be conducting Sobriety Checkpoints here in Roane County, first on Jan 22nd. The checkpoint will be located near the Roane County Park on Highway 70. Then on Feb. 10, 2021 at Highway 61 at mile marker 9 in Roane County.

Troopers will concentrate their efforts on vehicle being operated by drivers who are driving impaired/driving under the influence in the State of Tennessee.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has found Sobriety Checkpoints to be an effective means of enforcing DUI laws in Tennessee while ensuring the protection of all motorists.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Ragan: ACS receives $6200 in ‘unclaimed property’

State Representative John Ragan, who represents District 33 encompassing Anderson County in the State Legislature …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: