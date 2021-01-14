THP sobriety checkpoint coming this month and next

The Tennessee Highway patrol will be conducting Sobriety Checkpoints here in Roane County, first on Jan 22nd. The checkpoint will be located near the Roane County Park on Highway 70. Then on Feb. 10, 2021 at Highway 61 at mile marker 9 in Roane County.

Troopers will concentrate their efforts on vehicle being operated by drivers who are driving impaired/driving under the influence in the State of Tennessee.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has found Sobriety Checkpoints to be an effective means of enforcing DUI laws in Tennessee while ensuring the protection of all motorists.

