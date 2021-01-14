Yager seeks citizen feedback

As the General Assembly began the new 2021 legislative session on Tuesday, State Senator Ken Yager encourages local citizens to contact him regarding issues of importance to them. Yager represents Campbell, Fentress, Morgan, Rhea, Roane, Pickett and Scott Counties in Senate District 12.

“We have a lot of important issues on our agenda this year beginning with a special session on education,” said Senator Yager. “I invite all local citizens to call, email or write me regarding their concerns on the issues we face in Tennessee.”

According to a press release, Yager plans to implement an online survey early next month to “gauge constituent views on key issues that will come before lawmakers in 2021.” Yager has repeatedly utilized similar surveys during his legislative tenure which he says helps guide his decisions on important votes.

“I want as much input as possible from the people I represent regarding legislation before us this year. I also stand ready to help citizens navigate state government services, whether it is unemployment benefits, TennCare, or other state services.”

Sen. Yager can be reached by email at [email protected], by phone at (615) 741-1449, or by mail at 425 5t Avenue North, Suite 704 Cordell Hull Building, Nashville, TN 37243.

