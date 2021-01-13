Anderson County COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Information Released

Tuesday, the Anderson County government provided a county-specific link to a site where citizens can register to get on the waiting list to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

That link is https://www.signupgenius.com/go/anderson-priority-list.

Once you get there, the process to register is easy, asking you a series of primarily employment related questions to determine if you fall into an eligible category under the state’s vaccination plan, and your age group to see if you are age-eligible. At the end of the brief questionnaire, you will be prompted to provide your name, a contact e-mail and phone number, and someone from the Health Department will contact you when vaccine is
available and set an appointment for you to receive the vaccine at the Health Department. Of course, as we have reported, vaccine supplies are very limited at this time and are being allocated and distributed according to the state’s vaccination plan.

Anderson County Health Department staff are currently vaccinating citizens who qualify in Phases 1a1, 1a2 (which includes in-patient health care providers, first responders with direct exposure to the public and staff members and residents of long-term care facilities, as well as those primarily working in outpatient health care settings). and individuals age 75 and older.

Only those who are in these phases or age group may register for vaccination at this time

