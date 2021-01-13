Lt. Governor McNally announces committee appointments for the 112th General Assembly

Brad Jones 6 hours ago News Leave a comment 67 Views

NASHVILLE — Lt. Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) today announced state Senate committee assignments for the 112th General Assembly. Lt. Governor McNally was re-elected Speaker of the Senate on Tuesday.

Lt. Governor McNally praised his fellow members in announcing the assignments.

“This Senate is made up of some of the smartest and strongest leaders with whom I have had the privilege to serve,” Lt. Governor McNally stated. “Each of our Senators could serve on any number of our committees and do well. I am grateful to have such a strong membership. I am confident we have assembled the best team to do the people’s business.”

New committee chairmen for the 112th General Assembly include Sen. Brian Kelsey (R-Germantown) at Education, Sen. Richard Briggs (R-Knoxville) at State and Local and Sen. Ferrell Haile (R-Gallatin) at Ethics.

McNally also re-appointed Sen. Ferrell Haile (R-Gallatin) as the Speaker Pro Tempore and Sen. Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma) as Deputy Speaker.

Lt. Governor McNally made the following statements about the Senate committee chairs.

Education Committee Chairman Brian Kelsey (R-Germantown)

“Brian Kelsey was the obvious choice to take over the Education Committee. He has the experience and the subject matter expertise to run this committee well. Through his tenure in both the House and Senate, Brian has been committed to education reform. He possesses both the talent and experience to succeed in this role.”

State and Local Committee Chairman Senator Richard Briggs (R-Knoxville)

“As a long-time leader in local government, Richard Briggs has the experience and insight to serve this committee well. A proven and effective chairman, I am confident he will take on this new task and excel. I am proud to appoint him.”

Ethics Committee Chairman Senator Ferrell Haile (R-Gallatin)

“Ferrell Haile has a servant’s heart and unquestionable integrity. A natural choice for Chairman of Ethics. He will serve with great distinction.”

Commerce and Labor Committee Chairman Senator Paul Bailey (R-Sparta)

“Paul Bailey is a business owner and a conservative. He intimately understands the needs of entrepreneurs and employers as well as workers and wage earners. He has done an excellent job as chairman and I am proud to reappoint him.”

Energy, Agriculture and Natural Resources Chairman Senator Steve Southerland (R-Morristown)

“Steve Southerland has been an exemplary chairman. He understands the subject matter and provides excellent leadership for the committee and staff. I look forward to his continued good work.”

Finance Ways and Means Committee Chairman Senator Bo Watson (R-Hixson)

“Tennessee’s outstanding fiscal health is not a matter of luck. It is the work of dedicated public servants making smart and tough decisions. Bo Watson is one of the most critical of those servants. Bo’s hard work has kept Tennessee’s fiscal house in order under the toughest of conditions. I am proud to reappoint him.”

Government Operations Committee Chairman Senator Kerry Roberts (R-Springfield)

“Kerry Roberts is a strong conservative leader. He is committed to keeping government small, efficient and accountable. Under his leadership, the Government Operations Committee provides the essential legislative oversight Tennesseans demand. He has been a great chairman and I am proud to reappoint him.”

Health and Welfare Committee Chairman Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City)

“Rusty Crowe’s leadership of the Health and Welfare Committee has been outstanding. Rusty’s steady hand and experience will continue to keep the committee on course. I appreciate his service and am grateful for his strong leadership.”

Judiciary Committee Chairman Senator Mike Bell (R-Riceville)

“Mike Bell’s commitment to judicial accountability and the rule of law is well-known and well-established. A conservative leader with unquestioned integrity, he has been an outstanding chairman of Judiciary. I am grateful he will continue in this important role.”

Transportation and Safety Chairman Senator Becky Massey (R-Knoxville)

“Becky Massey is a compassionate legislator dedicated to representing her constituents. She understands the importance of transportation to our economy and is dedicated to keeping Tennessee citizens safe. Her talents and abilities are perfect for this committee. I know she will do well.”

Calendar Committee Chairman Senator Ed Jackson (R-Jackson)

“Ed Jackson is a critical member of our Senate team. He serves his constituents well and makes a strong impact on the Senate. He is a respected servant leader. I am grateful he will continue to serve as our Calendar Committee Chair.”

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Rocky Top PD receives statewide recognition

On Monday, January 11, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) recognized 44 law enforcement agencies …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: