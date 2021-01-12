Gary W. Cook Sr, Clinton

News Department 1 day ago Obituaries Leave a comment 173 Views

Gary W. Cook Sr., age 58 a resident of Clinton, passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at his home. He loved fishing and being outdoors. He also loved playing guitar and the harmonica. Most of all, he loved his children and grandchildren and will be dearly missed.

Mr. Cook was preceded in death by his parents, Creed Cook and Mary Brumett Bradshaw; brothers, Randy Cook, Ralph Cook, and sister, Carolyn Purdee.

Survivors: son, Gary Wayne Cook, II, and daughter, Amy Michele Perkins and husband Rob; grandchildren, Kyle Perkins, Alyssa Perkins, and Piper Perkins; partner, Sharlene Brummett; several nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

A graveside service will take place on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at the Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Powell. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

www.holleygamble.com

About News Department

Check Also

Mary Katherine White Thomas, Kingston

Mary Katherine White Thomas, 92 of Kingston, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: