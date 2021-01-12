Mary Katherine White Thomas, Kingston

Mary Katherine White Thomas, 92 of Kingston, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, January 10, 2021 after a lengthy illness. Mary was the youngest daughter of Sallie (Marcum) and John D. White. She was born November 14, 1928 in Versailles, Kentucky.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Hobey, brother and sisters- James M. White, Daisy Mae Jackson and Florence Eaves Clark.

Mary leaves behind those who cherished her the most, her children; Sally Jo (Doug) Settles, Dr. Hobie Etta (Ray) Feagai, James P. (Diane) Thomas, John D. (Missy) Thomas and Cheryl Ann (Doug) Park. Grandchildren; Jay (Erica) Settles, Paulo (Kehau) Feagai, Tyler Thomas, Elizabeth Thomas, Cobey Thomas, Cooper Thomas and Hobey Park. Great Grandsons Evan Settle and Ray-Ray Feagai and a host of nieces and nephews.

Family was especially important to Mary. She loved nothing more than to travel to visit her family. She often traveled to Kentucky, Florida, Hawaii, Knoxville and Nashville.

One of her proudest moments was watching all of her children graduate from college. She attended all graduations of her children and grandchildren. She loved to watch her children play sports. She would go from ballfield to ballfield to watch each on play. She attended the 1973 RCHS football championship game to watch Bodie play even though she had pneumonia, and she bowled her highest series (600+) the week she delivered John.

She and Hobey played a critical role in starting up several youth programs in Kingston- the Cherokee (now Hobey Thomas) baseball field and the junior bowling league at the old Tri-Cities Lanes.

Mary loved to play cards, golf, bowl and watch University of Kentucky football and basketball games. It was at UK that she met her favorite football player- Hobey. They were married for 40 years until the time of Hobey’s passing in 1988.

The family will hold a private service due to COVID-19.

We also want to extend our heart thanks to Margaret, Jan and Laurie for their love and care of our mother. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the Autism Breakthrough of Knoxville or the Kingston Optimist Club for the Hobey Thomas Baseball field.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Thomas Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

