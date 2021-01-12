Rocky Top PD receives statewide recognition

On Monday, January 11, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) recognized 44 law enforcement agencies during its 16th Annual Law Enforcement Challenge. This year, 53 Law Enforcement Challenge applications were submitted: 17 from West Tennessee, 14 from Middle Tennessee, 11 from East Tennessee, 11 from the Cumberland Region, and one submission from each of the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) districts.

Locally, the Rocky Top Police Department placed third among departments with between one and 10 officers.

Award winners are listed as follows.

1-10 Officers Category

3rd Place: Rocky Top Police Department

1st Place: Fairfield Glade Police Department

3rd Place: Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office

1st Place: University of Tennessee Knoxville Police Department
2nd Place: Austin Peay State University Police Department

Crossville Police Department
Speed Awareness Award


“The THSO is proud to recognize the hard work and dedication of Tennessee law enforcement agencies this year,” said THSO Director Buddy Lewis. “The COVID-19 pandemic presented unique obstacles we’ve never experienced before in traffic enforcement. Despite this, our partners remained focused, diligent, and enthusiastic about saving lives across Tennessee roadways. We appreciate all of our law enforcement partners and look forward to continuing our shared mission toward zero deaths.”
For more information, please visit www.tntrafficsafety.org.

