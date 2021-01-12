ROANE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT OFFERS COVID-19 VACCINATION BY APPOINTMENT FOR RESIDENTS IN PHASES 1a1, 1a2 AND THOSE AGE 75 AND UP

Rockwood, Tenn. – The Roane County Health Department is now booking appointments for individuals in Phases 1a1 and 1a2 of the Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccination Plan and those aged 75 and up who wish to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. Residents of Roane County can find out if they’re eligible for these phase(s) of the vaccination plan by visiting https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/eligibility/.

Those in Phases 1a1 and 1a2 and those aged 75 and over who wish to receive a COVID-19 vaccination may register online at https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/vaccine-phases/ for an appointment. Click Roane County on the map and then click “Make an Appointment” to register. Users will be asked to enter their name and contact information to be notified of their appointment date, time and location.

Those in Phases 1a1 and 1a2 and those aged 75 and over who wish to receive a COVID-19 vaccination may call 865-354-1220 to register for an appointment. Callers will be asked to provide their name and a phone number to be notified of their appointment date, time and location.

The COVID-19 vaccines currently in use require two doses for the best protection against the virus. People who receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Roane County Health Department will be contacted to make an appointment to receive their second dose of vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccine supply is still limited, and availability will vary by county. The Roane County Health Department will announce additional opportunities for residents to receive vaccinations as vaccine supplies become available, and as the county moves to new phases of the vaccination plan. Learn what phase Roane County is in by visiting https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/vaccine-phases/.

TDH reminds all Tennesseans that in addition to vaccination, wearing a face mask, maintaining social distance and getting tested when exposed or sick are critical to controlling the pandemic.

The Tennessee Department of Health updated the Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccination Plan Dec. 30. COVID-19 vaccines remain limited at this time, and Tennessee’s allocation plan prioritizes those most at risk of illness and death from COVID-19. Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan is available online at www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/COVID-19_Vaccination_Plan.pdf. Find answers to frequently asked questions about COVID-19 vaccination at www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/COVID-19_Vaccine_FAQ.pdf.

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

