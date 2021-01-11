Janet Marie Mayton, Oak Ridge

Janet Marie Mayton, age 86, of Oak Ridge, passed away January 11, 2021. She began working for the Atomic Energy Commission in 1967 and retired from the Department of Energy in 1996.

Janet was preceded in death by husband, Archie H. Mayton and son, Ronald L. Mayton. Survivors include son, Michael R.Mayton and wife Megan, grandchildren, Zach, Samuel, and Declan Mayton, and Sarah Fletcher, and great grandchildren Chasity and Kiera Fletcher.

Graveside services will be held 2 pm Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park with Dr. Randy Hammer officiating. Weatherford Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.

