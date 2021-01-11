Delores K. Tillman, Oak Ridge

Delores K. Tillman, age 82, of Oak Ridge, passed away January 5, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center after a brief battle with Covid-19. She was born September 1, 1938 in Middlesboro, KY. She lived in Louisville, KY for many years before moving to the Clinton & Oak Ridge Area. Delores will be sadly missed by all. She will be especially remembered for the way she gave so selflessly for her family.

Delores was preceded in death by husband, Robert Tillman, Sr., sons, David, Robert Jr., Vincent, and Albert Tillman III, brothers, Lewis Marcum of Middleboro, KY, and Roy Marcum of Clinton, and great-granddaughter, Julia Laverdure of Knoxville.

Survivors include daughter, Margaret Estes and husband James of Oak Ridge, grandson, Thomas Estes and wife April of Oak Ridge, granddaughter, Meaghan Laverdure and husband Ricky of Knoxville, great-grandchildren, Zoey, Luca, Lilah, and Darla, sisters-in-law, Bobbie Marcum of Clinton, and Agnes Marcum of Middlesboro, KY, and many nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid-19, the family plans to hold a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Pat Summitt Foundation, 520 W. Summit Hill Drive, Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902.

Weatherford Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

An online guestbook is available at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.

